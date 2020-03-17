Outbreak drives demand for food delivery at home

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () The coronavirus outbreak is boosting demand for home delivery of meals and groceries as more consumers try to avoid crowded stores and restaurants and risk exposure to COVID-19. (March 17)
Denver fitness companies have been busy over the past few days trying to fill the orders of customers trying to get their hands on some workout equipment, but as Denver7's Meghan Lopez tells us, you don’t have to look far to stay fit during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Autonomous delivery bot working in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Refraction AI is currently testing its autonomous REV-1 robot. REV-1 is a cargo bot designed to make deliveries in urban areas. It has a delivery..
Supermarket giant Morrisons is creating 3,500 new jobs as it expands its home delivery service to cope with soaring demand amid the coronavirus crisis. Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Exeter Express and Echo •RTTNews
