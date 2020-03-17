Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > John Venditto, former Oyster Bay Supervisor, has died at 70

John Venditto, former Oyster Bay Supervisor, has died at 70

Newsday Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Venditto served 10 two-year terms as Oyster Bay supervisor, leaving office in January 2017 as a federal corruption case was pending against him.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ldprmp

linda RT @Newsday: Former Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto, whose long career in government ended with a 2019 guilty plea on corruption charge… 3 minutes ago

Newsday

Newsday Former Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto, whose long career in government ended with a 2019 guilty plea on corrup… https://t.co/2X6JkIGIjC 10 minutes ago

BrodskyRobert

Robert Brodsky RT @DavidOlson11: Former Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto dies at age 70. https://t.co/cyZySHmsG7 via @CarlMacGowan 1 hour ago

MOKNYC

Michael O'Keeffe RT @nicolefuller: Former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto, whose long career in government was marked by an acquittal of federal co… 1 hour ago

nicolefuller

Nicole Fuller Former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto, whose long career in government was marked by an acquittal of fede… https://t.co/ymRSwQ1RMz 1 hour ago

DavidOlson11

David Olson Former Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto dies at age 70. https://t.co/cyZySHmsG7 via @CarlMacGowan 2 hours ago

77WABCradio

TalkRadio 77 WABC Former Oyster Bay Supervisor Venditto dies of cancer https://t.co/7Ogwxh7s0p 3 hours ago

hermanbadio30

Herman Badio RT @johnasbury: John Venditto, former Oyster Bay Supervisor, dies at age 70 of lung cancer. Venditto served 10 two-year terms as Oyster Ba… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.