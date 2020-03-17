Global  

The US faces 'severe blood shortage' as coronavirus outbreak cancels blood drives and regular donations

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
The American Red Cross is urging healthy residents to make an appointment and donate blood as the country faces a 'severe blood shortage.'
 
News video: Reporter Update: Blood Donation Shortage During Coronavirus Outbreak

Reporter Update: Blood Donation Shortage During Coronavirus Outbreak 01:04

 Because many blood drives have been cancelled due to school and business closings, Vitalant has lost thousands of expected donations due to these blood drive cancellations; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

Gov. Ducey sounding the alarm, coronavirus affecting Valley food banks, blood donations [Video]

Gov. Ducey sounding the alarm, coronavirus affecting Valley food banks, blood donations

blood shortage in Arizona; donations needed

Urgent need for blood donations [Video]

Urgent need for blood donations

Red Cross officials say they are dealing with a severe blood shortage because of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Blood drives canceled, American Red Cross desperate for donors

The Red Cross said it's facing a blood shortage amidst the coronavirus outbreak.  
Delawareonline

American Red Cross faces 'severe blood shortage' due to coronavirus cancellations

The organization said that nearly 2,700 blood drives across the country have been cancelled because of the outbreak.  
azcentral.com

AMluvinit2

Hospitals are facing acute shortage of blood due to drive cancellations. The Red Cross is making a plea to the public to donate.

Celestebyrne3

"Right now, the Red Cross is distributing blood donations faster than they are coming in... that's why we are asking healthy people to donate."

gkg1999

"There's no alternative source of blood," said @theeduardonunes. "It's the easiest way to save a life during this pandemic."

Josh_BH

This of course goes hand-in-hand with the "Buying more guns" story

orvskid

Nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled, resulting in about 86,000 fewer donations.

MrsDriscoll

PhilaOEM: Red Cross faces severe blood shortage nationwide, issues URGENT need for donors!

rhimesrhizzo

American Red Cross Faces Severe Blood Shortage As Coronavirus Outbreak Threatens Availability of Nation's Supply

MaryjaneMjmalin

Red Cross faces 'severe blood shortage' as cancellations increase due to coronavirus

