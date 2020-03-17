Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Colts agree to 1-year deal with QB Philip Rivers, AP source says

Colts agree to 1-year deal with QB Philip Rivers, AP source says

Denver Post Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Philip Rivers spent more than a decade picking apart the Indianapolis Colts and irritating their fans. On Wednesday, he'll become their new quarterback.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Source: Rivers to join Colts on 1-year, $25M deal

Philip Rivers, who turned 38 in December, left the Chargers with a franchise-record 59,271 passing yards and 397 passing touchdowns.
ESPN Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOX Sports

Skip Bayless: ‘The Colts are a better fit for Philip Rivers than he is for them’

Skip Bayless: ‘The Colts are a better fit for Philip Rivers than he is for them’There is no denying that the Colts are a great fit for Philip Rivers according to Skip Bayless. However, Skip says that while Rivers will like playing in their...
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.