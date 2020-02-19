Report: Brooklyn Nets Star Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronvirus



Recent related videos from verified sources Jay Williams And Kevin Durant Don't Sugarcoat Things With Each Other



"The Boardroom" co-host Jay Williams talks about his straightforward relationship with Kevin Durant and how they deal with disagreements. He also speaks on the world of the NBA player. BUILD is a live.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 01:45 Published on February 20, 2020 Kevin Durant Explains His Old Tweets | Take It There with Taylor Rooks S2E2



Taylor Rooks pulls some of the receipts on Kevin Durant’s Twitter account to get some answers on the newest “Take It There.” The Nets superstar also goes deep on Kobe, getting comfortable living.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Published on February 19, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this