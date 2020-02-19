Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Report: Brooklyn Nets Star Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronvirus

Report: Brooklyn Nets Star Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronvirus

CBS 2 Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Kevin Durant is the latest NBA player to reportedly test positive for coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jay Williams And Kevin Durant Don't Sugarcoat Things With Each Other [Video]

Jay Williams And Kevin Durant Don't Sugarcoat Things With Each Other

"The Boardroom" co-host Jay Williams talks about his straightforward relationship with Kevin Durant and how they deal with disagreements. He also speaks on the world of the NBA player. BUILD is a live..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:45Published
Kevin Durant Explains His Old Tweets | Take It There with Taylor Rooks S2E2 [Video]

Kevin Durant Explains His Old Tweets | Take It There with Taylor Rooks S2E2

Taylor Rooks pulls some of the receipts on Kevin Durant’s Twitter account to get some answers on the newest “Take It There.” The Nets superstar also goes deep on Kobe, getting comfortable living..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOLPublished

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.