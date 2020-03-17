Global  

What does it mean to shelter in place?

CBS News Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Parts of Northern California have already ordered a shelter in place — and New York City could be next. Here's what you can expect.
News video: What does shelter in place mean? Your coronavirus questions answered

What does shelter in place mean? Your coronavirus questions answered 01:46

 Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says a "shelter-in-place" order is not in the cards for the moment, but what would life look like it were to be implemented.

Cuomo dismisses idea of NYC order to shelter in place

"I don't think shelter in place really works for one locality," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
No shelter-in place order yet from Gov. Walz, but virus continues its Minnesota spread

Gov. Tim Walz didn't make a shelter-in-place order for Minnesota on Friday, as some expected he would, but he did announce a slew of new actions and initiatives...
