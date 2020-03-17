Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Connor McGovern’s Broncos tenure ends as center agrees to three-year deal with Jets

Connor McGovern’s Broncos tenure ends as center agrees to three-year deal with Jets

Denver Post Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Connor McGovern will not be returning to Denver next season, after the center agreed to a three-year deal with the New York Jets.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Seahawks lose offensive lineman George Fant, who signs with Jets

George Fant is no longer eligible in Seattle. Instead, the four-year Seahawks lineman is now taking his blocking and occasional pass-catching talents to...
Seattle Times

Jets re-signÂ left guard Alex Lewis to three-year deal, add former Broncos center Connor McGovern

Jets GM Joe Douglas has said making sure Sam Darnold was protected would be a main focus this offseason.
Newsday

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.