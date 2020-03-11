Global  

At Party for Donald Trump Jr.’s Girlfriend, Donors Helped Pick Up the Tab

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Attendees of the bash for Kimberly Guilfoyle at the president’s private club chipped in — including financial backers of the Trump re-election campaign.
