Tom Brady Expected To Choose Buccaneers

cbs4.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020
While it took Tom Brady an exceedingly prolonged amount of time to announce his decision to leave the New England Patriots, his follow-up punch should be less of a wait, as he appears to be headed to Tampa to play for the Buccaneers.
Tom Brady Expected to Play for Tampa Bay Buccaneers After Leaving Patriots - Salary Revealed! (Report)

Tom Brady‘s next moves have been revealed! According to reports on Tuesday (March 17), the 42-year-old football superstar is reportedly heading from the New...
Just Jared

Tom Brady agrees to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers in landmark NFL free agency move, per reports

Tom Brady didn't have to wait long to find his next stop in the NFL. The former New England Patriots QB is joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
USATODAY.com


