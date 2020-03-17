Global  

San Francisco’s Cannabis Dispensaries Will Remain Open During Lockdown

Daily Caller Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
‘Cannabis is an essential medicine for many San Francisco residents’
News video: Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Begins In 6 Bay Area Counties

Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Begins In 6 Bay Area Counties 02:13

 To slow the spread of coronavirus, residents in six Bay Area countries have been told to shelter in place and only businesses deemed essential are open under a new shelter-in-place order that took effect Tuesday. Jackie Ward reports. (3/17/20)

S.F. cannabis clubs can stay open during shutdown, city says

Banks, gas stations and even laundromats all remain open during San Francisco’s imposed shelter in place that started Tuesday and extends to April 7. But has...
bizjournals

Long lines at San Francisco area cannabis stores exempt from coronavirus lockdown

Millions of California's Bay area residents can still legally light up as cannabis facilities are exempt from a cornonavirus lockdown that has shuttered most...
Reuters


