Mnuchin warns senators of 20% U.S. unemployment without coronavirus rescue -source

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned Republican senators on Tuesday that the country's unemployment rate could hit 20% if they failed to act on a proposed coronavirus rescue package and there was lasting economic damage, a person familiar with the closed-door meeting said.
