Can you leave home with 'shelter-in-place' order in effect during coronavirus crisis? Yes, under certain circumstances.

Gretchen Reynolds @AbbyWambach It's safe and allowed under the 'shelter-in-place' edict, which says you can leave home "To engage in… https://t.co/c8MpyrKR7q 4 hours ago Amber Krabach for WA Do your best to be mentally and tangibly prepared for the possibility we may have to deal with some of these inconv… https://t.co/IghLtpwvhW 4 hours ago Ellen Kamei RT @KQED: ON AIR @KQEDForum: Today begins the Bay Area's #ShelterInPlace orders, where residents of 6 Bay Area counties may only leave the… 6 hours ago Loren S Thanks all, I know I can scrounge sundry flights with stops to get her home, but she's small and travelling alone a… https://t.co/DKNKyqRE8b 6 hours ago Bryan Smith SF Bay Shelter in Place order requires we stay home and leave only for essential activities. But this is not a full… https://t.co/2qBeMZYdRN 7 hours ago JessiQueen Our county/workplace is making us use our own vacation time to stay home and care for our child(ren) during this sh… https://t.co/w47nAcKSna 8 hours ago Star Wonder (AJ/Angeline) @onceneveragain @chainchompist I think most of us have to be prepared to lose our parents when we tell them. Make s… https://t.co/WxFFB7oaMq 11 hours ago KQED ON AIR @KQEDForum: Today begins the Bay Area's #ShelterInPlace orders, where residents of 6 Bay Area counties may o… https://t.co/G304pM4YRO 12 hours ago