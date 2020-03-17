Global  

Long lines at San Francisco area cannabis stores exempt from coronavirus lockdown

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Millions of California's Bay area residents can still legally light up as cannabis facilities are exempt from a cornonavirus lockdown that has shuttered most businesses in San Francisco and nearby cities.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: First Day Of Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Leaves San Francisco Streets Eerily Empty

First Day Of Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Leaves San Francisco Streets Eerily Empty 03:02

 Wilson Walker reports on ominous quiet over San Francisco as shelter-in-place order takes effect (3-17-2020)

