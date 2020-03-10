Joe Biden notches 3 more victories; Bernie Sanders reassessing campaign
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Joe Biden swept to victory in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, increasingly pulling away with a Democratic presidential primary upended by the coronavirus and building pressure on Bernie Sanders to abandon his campaign.
Joe Biden Commits to Female Running Mate Biden committed to choosing a woman as his vice president at the Democratic debate on Sunday. Joe Biden, Democratic debate The former vice president confirmed the news later in the evening on social media. Joe Biden, via Twitter When Sen. Bernie Sanders was...
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to NPR's Scott Detrow and Democratic Rep. Mark Takano of California about the status of Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign now... NPR Also reported by •The Age •USATODAY.com •Reuters
You Might Like
Tweets about this
RSSFeedsCloud Biden notches 3 more victories; Sanders reassessing campaign https://t.co/LaI7THyB3i 34 minutes ago
Sc🅾️tt Fulmer RT @DraftTulsi: Bernie step back & let Tulsi out of her cage
What do you got to lose?
https://t.co/c83PqSOnk8 38 minutes ago
Milford Daily News Biden notches 3 more victories; Sanders reassessing campaign https://t.co/5TpXHjHeoP 45 minutes ago