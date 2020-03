5.7-magnitude earthquake rattles Utah

The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck near Magna, Utah on Wednesday.The quake hit at 6:09 AM local time at a depth of 10 kilometers.There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. More information on this earthquake is available on the USGS event page.See the latest USGS quake alerts, report feeling earthquake activity and tour interactive fault maps in the earthquake section.



