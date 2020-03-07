5.7-magnitude earthquake rattles Utah



Recent related videos from verified sources Magnitude 3.1 Earthquake Rocks Update New York



The quake hit around 7 a.m. near Glens Falls just south of Lake George. The quake was strong enough to noticeably shake houses throughout the region. There are no reports of injuries or damage. CBS2's.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:14 Published 1 week ago 5.5 Baja earthquake felt in San Diego



A strong 5.5-magnitude jolt rocked Baja California Friday night, but the earthquake was felt as far north as Oceanside, according to United States Geological Survey data. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources 3.8 magnitude earthquake rattles mountain town of Truckee A magnitude-3.8 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border Tuesday night, giving the Sierra Nevada mountain town of Truckee a rattle.

SFGate 1 week ago



Three aftershocks follow magnitude 5.8 earthquake off Northern California coast Two aftershocks have been recorded miles from the epicenter of a magnitude 5.9 earthquake that struck off the Northern California coast Sunday night.

SFGate 1 week ago



