US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel, Trump says

Chicago S-T Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
News video: Trump: US-Canada Border To Close For Non-Essential Travel

Trump: US-Canada Border To Close For Non-Essential Travel 00:43

 President Trump tweeted about the coronavirus.

U.S., Canada To Suspend Nonessential Travel Between The Two Countries [Video]

U.S., Canada To Suspend Nonessential Travel Between The Two Countries

CNN reports the two countries are still trying to work out what types of travel would be allowed under the restriction.

How Canada's Decision to Close Border Affects Americans [Video]

How Canada's Decision to Close Border Affects Americans

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement to close its borders to non-Canadian citizens on Monday.

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S.-Canada border to close to nonessential travel: Trump

The U.S.-Canada border will close to nonessential traffic, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday, saying details on the move would be announced later...
Trump's travel ban poses questions for Canada-U.S. border

U.S. President Donald Trump is slamming America's door on most foreign nationals who were recently in Europe -- a drastic step in response to an accelerating...
mhai56

RIGHT MATTER. Trump: US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel (from @AP) https://t.co/KoSakoDSsk 2 seconds ago

YvesGebhardt

Yves Gebhardt RT @MSNBC: U.S. and Canada agree to close border to "nonessential traffic" to combat coronavirus spread, Pres. Trump says. https://t.co/JBO… 3 seconds ago

DARKVOX

DARK VOX U.S. and Canada agree to close border to 'nonessential traffic,' Trump says https://t.co/hr6qviQPXq via @nbcnews 8 seconds ago

vicsflick

vicsflick U.S. and Canada agree to close border to 'nonessential traffic,' Trump says https://t.co/3p2ZttdPDl via @nbcnews 9 seconds ago

CletusThurstonB

♫ Hugo Cruz ♫ RT @metrotimes: US, Canada close border to nonessential traffic to combat coronavirus outbreak, Trump says https://t.co/yNF37uPpG8 11 seconds ago

MDozalMiles

Melissa Miles RT @abc7breaking: #Breaking: President Trump announced the U.S. and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessen… 12 seconds ago

SimplyGOP

Vincent de Castro RT @cheddar: The U.S. and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel as the two nations work to ste… 26 seconds ago

MsIndieExGOP

Ms Independent RT @KMPHFOX26: The U.S. and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel. https://t.co/3o1l20E7R3 31 seconds ago

