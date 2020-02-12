Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > With 2020 Census Imminent, Outreach Workers Fear Coronavirus Will Hurt NY Count

With 2020 Census Imminent, Outreach Workers Fear Coronavirus Will Hurt NY Count

Gothamist Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
With 2020 Census Imminent, Outreach Workers Fear Coronavirus Will Hurt NY CountSome workers in NYC say they've haven't receive any training about census counts amidst COVID-19 concerns. [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Census Bureau in need of workers for 2020 census [Video]

Census Bureau in need of workers for 2020 census

Census Bureau in need of workers for 2020 census

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:44Published
2020 Census Looking To Hire Thousands More Workers In North Texas [Video]

2020 Census Looking To Hire Thousands More Workers In North Texas

It’s a seasonal job with flexible hours that pays an average of $25 an hour.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:52Published

Tweets about this

ImagineEquities

Imagine Equities https://t.co/i7bi1QnPBC With 2020 Census Imminent, Outreach Workers Fear Coronavirus Will Hurt NY Count… https://t.co/1OeORZCLRN 8 hours ago

MarcStarvaggi

Marc Starvaggi RT @Gothamist: With 2020 Census Imminent, Outreach Workers Fear Coronavirus Will Hurt NY Count https://t.co/Ef0gUOJUEE https://t.co/Lvl9owi… 8 hours ago

Gothamist

Gothamist With 2020 Census Imminent, Outreach Workers Fear Coronavirus Will Hurt NY Count https://t.co/Ef0gUOJUEE https://t.co/Lvl9owiLlq 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.