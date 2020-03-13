Global  

Trump says he will invoke Defense Production Act to fight coronavirus

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is invoking the Defense Production Act for use against the coronavirus pandemic, putting in place a law that will allow the U.S. government to accelerate production of needed equipment.
News video: Watch: Trump Invokes Defense Production Act In Effort to Combat Coronavirus Spread

Watch: Trump Invokes Defense Production Act In Effort to Combat Coronavirus Spread 07:25

 In a press conference Wednesday, President Donald Trump said he's invoking the Defense Production Act, that FEMA has been activated to Level 1, and that two hospital ships will soon be ready to dock in New York and California.

Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed with President Donald Trump's support to help impacted Americans: Ivanka Trump

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump on Saturday (March 14) said that the Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed the House due to strong...
Zee News


