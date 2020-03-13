The economic remedies for the coronavirusLeaders and policymakers have been forced to act as the coronavirus sparks economic panic. These are some of the key measures being taken. Megan Revell reports.
Michael Major RT @DailyCaller: Trump Invokes Defense Protection Act As Coronavirus Ravages Economy https://t.co/Lc0S2BxKJw 32 minutes ago
WCBS Newsradio 880 President Trump is invoking the Defense Protection Act to marshal the private sector amid the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/4v5NbDVzwl 46 minutes ago
Desperate Times👏WASH YOUR HANDS👏 RT @MSN: Trump says US to invoke Defense Protection Act in coronavirus fight https://t.co/3jc4ZDTM2u 53 minutes ago
Rudy Kirkpatrick Trump says US to invoke Defense Protection Act in coronavirus fight https://t.co/4MLuetoZcc. That's Right coming to get you. the war is on. 1 hour ago
Tony Quinnto Trump says US to invoke Defense Protection Act in coronavirus fight https://t.co/ULDoANmbVi Once again, Trump tryin… https://t.co/TnFFtBzDhA 1 hour ago
Meredith Marshall Trump Invokes Defense Protection Act As Coronavirus Ravages Economy https://t.co/CEyhwhF2nE via @dailycaller 1 hour ago
Elyse Wonder when he'll think it's time to censor the internet...
Trump says US to invoke Defense Protection Act in coro… https://t.co/ePP1Imbrtu 2 hours ago
Dennis A. Burke Trump says US to invoke Defense Protection Act in coronavirus fight https://t.co/Qvk3s9DeyY 2 hours ago