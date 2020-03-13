Global  

Trump Invokes Defense Protection Act As Coronavirus Ravages Economy

Daily Caller Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
News video: Watch: Trump Invokes Defense Production Act In Effort to Combat Coronavirus Spread

Watch: Trump Invokes Defense Production Act In Effort to Combat Coronavirus Spread 07:25

 In a press conference Wednesday, President Donald Trump said he's invoking the Defense Production Act, that FEMA has been activated to Level 1, and that two hospital ships will soon be ready to dock in New York and California.

The economic remedies for the coronavirus [Video]

The economic remedies for the coronavirus

Leaders and policymakers have been forced to act as the coronavirus sparks economic panic. These are some of the key measures being taken. Megan Revell reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:23Published

Trump Invokes Defense Production Act for Coronavirus Response

The 1950 law allows the president to mandate industrial production of emergency supplies.
Motley Fool

Trump invokes Defense Production Act: What is it?

President Trump announced on Wednesday that he will be invoking the Defense Production Act in an effort to help the private sector ramp-up manufacturing and...
FOXNews.com

