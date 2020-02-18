5.7 magnitude earthquake damages buildings and causes closures in Salt Lake City

Thousands Without Power After 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Utah According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quake rocked the city of Magna near Salt Lake City Wednesday morning. The damage has led to widespread power loss and has also caused the state's public health lab to put their work on...
Occurred on March 3, 2020 / Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Info from Licensor: "It was time to renew my license. I have always done something funny in my license photos and they have been getting more and..