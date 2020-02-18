Global  

5.7 magnitude earthquake damages buildings and causes closures in Salt Lake City

Wednesday, 18 March 2020
Law enforcement and city workers secured the area Wednesday morning. The earthquake caused the Salt Lake City airport to close.
 
News video: Thousands Without Power After 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Utah

Thousands Without Power After 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Utah 01:10

 Thousands Without Power After 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Utah According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quake rocked the city of Magna near Salt Lake City Wednesday morning. The damage has led to widespread power loss and has also caused the state's public health lab to put their work on...

Recent related news from verified sources

5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Utah; power outages reported in Salt Lake City

The quake's epicenter was located northeast of Magna, Utah, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
USATODAY.com

Utah hit with 5.7-magnitude quake, inbound flights from Salt Lake City diverted

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday it had evacuated the air control tower at Salt Lake City International Airport and halted flights...
Reuters


rockingjude

rockingjude .5.7 magnitude earthquake damages buildings and causes closures in Salt Lake City https://t.co/ZHOE1NpFVC via @usatoday 20 minutes ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: 5.7 magnitude earthquake damages buildings and causes closures in Salt Lake City: Law enforcement and city workers secured the… 1 hour ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 5.7 magnitude earthquake damages buildings and causes closures in Salt Lake City: Law enforcement and city workers… https://t.co/R7v27I85DM 1 hour ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 5.7 magnitude earthquake damages buildings and causes closures in Salt Lake City https://t.co/vcv5gqcF84 https://t.co/RLBHfSK9Ml 1 hour ago

