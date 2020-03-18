Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > William Shatner’s ‘Captain’s Log’ Post Amid Coronavirus Will Make Your Day

William Shatner’s ‘Captain’s Log’ Post Amid Coronavirus Will Make Your Day

Daily Caller Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
We need this
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JDMarvin

John D Marvin FYI: William Shatner's 'Captain's Log' Post Amid Coronavirus Will Make Your Day https://t.co/eXXXnDuiii 27 minutes ago

GulfDogs

GulfDogs ® 🇺🇸 #KAG William Shatner’s ‘Captain’s Log’ Post Amid Coronavirus Will Make Your Day | The Daily Caller https://t.co/BjRNZ4hCZW 43 minutes ago

goldbergjones

Goldberg Jones - Divorce for Men William Shatner once said, "If saving money is wrong, I don't want to be right." And if we can't trust Captain Kirk… https://t.co/z8xNOP7lCp 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.