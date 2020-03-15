Global  

Air Force flew 500,000 coronavirus test kits from Italy to Tennessee

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The U.S. Air Force has flown half a million coronavirus testing kits from Italy to Tennessee, the branch’s top general revealed Wednesday. 
News video: Interview: Dr. Runjhun Misra Talks About Component Missing From Thousands Of Coronavirus Test Kits

Interview: Dr. Runjhun Misra Talks About Component Missing From Thousands Of Coronavirus Test Kits 02:14

 Allen Martin talks to Bay Area Dr. Runjhun Misra about why thousands of coronavirus test kits at California medical facilities are unusable (3-18-2020)

Shortage of kits causing delays in Cincinnati test results [Video]

Shortage of kits causing delays in Cincinnati test results

The Cincinnati Health Department says a shortage of coronavirus test kits are causing a delay in getting results back.

U.S. worried coronavirus could hit young adults: WH official [Video]

U.S. worried coronavirus could hit young adults: WH official

Younger people in France and Italy are falling seriously ill from coronavirus, a worrying development that suggests millenials are more susceptible to becoming sick than earlier thought, White House..

Co-Diagnostics hails FDA policy change as it will allow rapid domestic expansion of its coronavirus test

Co-Diagnostics Inc (Nasdaq:CODX) said Tuesday that a new US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) policy aimed at expediting the availability of coronavirus...
U.S. Customs Seizes Fake Coronavirus Test Kits at LAX

U.S. Customs Seizes Fake Coronavirus Test Kits at LAXU.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) have seized a package that contained fake coronavirus test kits.
