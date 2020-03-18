Global  

Pastor defies coronavirus ban as hundreds attend church

CBS News Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The Louisiana pastor said, "The virus, we believe, is politically motivated. We hold our religious rights dear and we are going to assemble no matter what someone says."
Conservative Pastor Tells Congregation to Shake Hands During Coronavirus Outbreak, Says Only 'the Rapture' Would Close Churc

Conservative Pastor Tells Congregation to Shake Hands During Coronavirus Outbreak, Says Only ‘the Rapture’ Would Close Churc 01:07

 A conservative pastor ignores health advice and asks the congregation to shake hands, claiming the church would only close due to the rapture. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Local Church Staff In Self-Isolation After Pastor, 2 Parishioners Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Local Church Staff In Self-Isolation After Pastor, 2 Parishioners Test Positive For Coronavirus

A pastor and two parishioners at a local church tested positive for coronavirus; KDKA's Meghan Schiller.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:55Published
Reporter Update: Pastor, 2 Parishioners At East Liberty Church Test Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Reporter Update: Pastor, 2 Parishioners At East Liberty Church Test Positive For COVID-19

The pastor and two parishioners from Eastminster Presbyterian Church in East Liberty are in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:51Published

KRMGtulsa

102.3 KRMG 🎙 📻 🎧 Coronavirus: Louisiana pastor defies social-distancing efforts, welcomes hundreds to church service… https://t.co/YGdXOkQpxy 13 minutes ago

J_A_P_A_C_S

ĴᎪᏉℑᎬℜ @CNN: A #Louisiana pastor defies a state order and holds a church service with hundreds of people "'I feel the… https://t.co/A3a5ROfm59 15 minutes ago

AllThingsWSB

All Things WSB-TV Coronavirus: Louisiana pastor defies social-distancing efforts, welcomes hundreds to church service https://t.co/4g1B8nElhF 19 minutes ago

AllthingsFOX30

All Things FOX30 Coronavirus: Louisiana pastor defies social-distancing efforts, welcomes hundreds to church service https://t.co/uZhNmyMM94 23 minutes ago

EasternIowan

IowaVoter RT @DianaLogue2: Louisiana pastor defies state order and holds a church service for hundreds of people - CNN https://t.co/4Q3uWWEE0k 26 minutes ago

StrategyEntrep

Mazhar Islam #idiot #moron #criminal #CoronavirusOutbreak Louisiana pastor defies a state order and holds a church service with… https://t.co/R4405cPvwN 54 minutes ago

EdurossiEr

Edu Rossi CNN: A Louisiana pastor defies a state order and holds a church service with hundreds of people.… https://t.co/rrOa6P49bZ 58 minutes ago

StateStatus_LA

StateStatus LA A Louisiana pastor defies a state order and holds a church service with hundreds of people - CNN https://t.co/iFvf83lo1Z 1 hour ago

