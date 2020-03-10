AP Explains: What exactly is the Defense Production Act?

Global  

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday invoked a Korean War-era law as part of his response to the coronavirus pandemic, aiming to boost private industry production of supplies needed for the health crisis. The Defense Production Act of 1950 was signed by President Harry S. Truman amid concerns about manpower and equipment during […]
