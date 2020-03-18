Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Gun Sales Soar

Gun Sales Soar

Daily Caller Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Americans are lining up at local gun shops taking stock of their safety concerns and stocking up on guns and ammunition.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
News video: Gun sales spike across the nation

Gun sales spike across the nation

 Nationwide gun purchases are skyrocketing as the coronavirus continues to spread.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

InRetailAsia

InsideRetail.asia Nike’s online sales in every global market grew in excess of 30 per cent for both its core Nike brand, and sister b… https://t.co/ZSsJtpXuLu 9 minutes ago

BRProudNews

BRProud Our Abbi Rocha looks at how local grocery store sales are soaring as workers fight to match influx.… https://t.co/qfM8InqyIx 12 minutes ago

bandt

B&T You’ve no doubt seen the fistfights in the toilet paper aisles being splashed across our TV screens in this age of… https://t.co/wTeejc9rz9 17 minutes ago

missmarie1981

sarah hansen Coronavirus: Chinese cities ban sale of fever and cough medicines in risky new strategy https://t.co/2URoYolUpm 29 minutes ago

HollinsMrhump

humphrey hollins Sales of pitchforks, tar and feathers will soar. https://t.co/JFQHRahjgS 29 minutes ago

JR35747619

ぴおう RT @GunsDownAmerica: Things that promote #COVID19 safety: - washing hands - social distancing - checking on your mental health - resting -… 45 minutes ago

WYMT

WYMT "It's a hard decision for me to even be here today I don't know what the right decision is to make. I want to keep… https://t.co/37YQxlZHhj 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.