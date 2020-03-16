Factbox: Biden leads two remaining rivals in Democratic 2020 race; Trump's last challenger drops out
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Bernie Sanders, the last major rival to front-runner Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential race, will reassess over the coming days whether to stay in the contest, his campaign manager said on Wednesday.
Bernie Sanders suffered bruising losses in the latest round of primaries on Tuesday. Joe Biden has 1153 delegates. Sanders has 861 delegates. According to Reuters, Sanders is facing increasing pressure..