Food Bank of Delaware to host emergency drive-thru pantry in Georgetown Thursday morning

Delawareonline Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The Food Bank of Delaware will host its second emergency drive-thru food pantry at Crossroads Community Church in Georgetown at 11 a.m. Thursday.
 
Food Bank Of Delaware Hosting Three Drive-Thru Mobile Partners

 There are two more food banks planned for Thursday and Friday.

