Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Octavia Spencer seeks to inspire younger viewers

Octavia Spencer seeks to inspire younger viewers

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Star of new series "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker," Octavia Spencer, says she's learned young how to speak up for herself and reveals she wanted to reignite "what black excellence really means" for younger viewers. (March 19)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

e_newsUS

e-news.US Octavia Spencer seeks to inspire younger viewers - https://t.co/2le7wmtUh7 3 days ago

OccupyNA

GlobalParadigmShift Octavia Spencer seeks to inspire younger viewers https://t.co/PyTZbHzsl3 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.