Rick Wilson Appeared To Wish Coronavirus On First Lady Melania Trump

Let Them Play Tennis? FLOTUS Defends Work On WH Tennis Pavillion Amid Coronavirus Outbreak



The novel coronavirus has now spread to at least 28 states. As of Saturday morning, there are at least 335 reported cases and 17 deaths in the US. But while one of the three pillars of her 'Be Best'..

Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:50 Published 2 weeks ago