‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ On April 5th In Place Of 55th ACM Awards Due To Coronavirus

CBS 2 Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
With the postponement of the 55th annual ACM Awards, CBS and the Academy of Country Music Awards have announced 'ACM Presents: Our Country' coming to the network on Apirl 5th instead.
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA
News video: Academy Of Country Music Announces 'Our Country' TV Special In Lieu Of Award Show

Academy Of Country Music Announces 'Our Country' TV Special In Lieu Of Award Show 00:34

 In lieu of The Academy of Country Music Awards amid the global the coronavirus pandemic, some of country music's biggest stars are set to perform from their homes in a two-hour television special titled "ACM Presents: Our Country."

