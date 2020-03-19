Monaco's head of state Prince Albert II tests positive forÂ coronavirus

Albert, 62, appeared to be the first head of state who has publicly said he contracted the virus.



Recent related news from verified sources Monaco’s head of state Prince Albert II contracts new virus PARIS (AP) — The palace of Monaco says its ruler, Prince Albert II, has tested positive for the new coronavirus but his health is not worrying. Albert, 62,...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago



Monaco’s head of state contracts coronavirus Monaco’s ruler, Prince Albert II, has tested positive for coronavirus but a palace statement said his health is not worrying.

Belfast Telegraph 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this