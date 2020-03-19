Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > United States National Guard > 'Tens of thousands' of National Guard troops could be used to assist with coronavirus

'Tens of thousands' of National Guard troops could be used to assist with coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Tens of thousands of U.S. National Guard troops could be activated to help U.S. states deal with the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, the head of the U.S. National Guard said on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Maryland National Guard Activated

Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Maryland National Guard Activated 01:50

 Gov. Larry Hogan has called on the Maryland National Guard for support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wisconsin National Guard ready to support state with coronavirus response if needed [Video]

Wisconsin National Guard ready to support state with coronavirus response if needed

The Wisconsin National Guard says they can help other state agencies or communities if its assistance is requested.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:48Published
Gov. Baker Activates Mass. National Guard To Support Coronavirus Response [Video]

Gov. Baker Activates Mass. National Guard To Support Coronavirus Response

WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:12Published

Recent related news from verified sources

New York Gov. Cuomo becomes first to deploy National Guard for coronavirus; troops to assistance in maintenance of “containment area”

(Natural News) As North Carolina and Broward County, Florida, became the latest to declare states of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Andrew Cuomo...
NaturalNews.com Also reported by •SBSIndiaTimes

US states race to contain coronavirus as cases near 1,000

As coronavirus cases crop up across the United States, some governors and other leaders are scrambling to slow its spread, banning large public gatherings,...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesDenver PostWorldNewsMid-DayFOXNews.comIndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Amara_Magick

🆘🌎🦋ARC🧙‍♀️🐺🆘 RT @NPR: NEW: The head of the National Guard Bureau says tens of thousands of guardsmen could be called up to help state efforts to combat… 2 minutes ago

Ripley1923

Ripley SuperElite RT @TheDaveWeinbaum: https://t.co/kBQ0amkCff #ArmedForces Coming to lock us in? How do YOU feel about this? @TheDaveWeinbaum #Show #stream… 3 minutes ago

TheDaveWeinbaum

Dave Weinbaum https://t.co/kBQ0amkCff #ArmedForces Coming to lock us in? How do YOU feel about this? @TheDaveWeinbaum #Show… https://t.co/msPKs87xJl 6 minutes ago

BesselinkFloor

Floor Besselink RT @Western2A: Head Of NatGuard Says Tens Of Thousands Could Be Called. Tens of thousands of guardsmen could be called up to help state eff… 9 minutes ago

northwind1ndn

Edward Stilson RT @Reuters: 'Tens of thousands' of National Guard troops could be used to assist with coronavirus https://t.co/N9lUsCclr3 https://t.co/BBT… 14 minutes ago

TarynStanford

Taryn from the Bay RT @starsandstripes: The more than 2,000 Air and Army National Guard members activated in 27 states as of Thursday will likely double by Sa… 14 minutes ago

TheDaveWeinbaum

Dave Weinbaum https://t.co/kBQ0amkCff Could this be #HAPPENINGNOW ? @TheDaveWeinbaum is #streaming FriAMct 9_12 #RT?… https://t.co/2EUVSpx06I 21 minutes ago

dfscavenger

Dan Shaffer RT @NEWS_MAKER: National Guard Chief Sees 'TENS OF THOUSANDS' Deployed... https://t.co/jEq0EPuVOH 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.