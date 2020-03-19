Report: New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton Tests Positive For Coronavirus

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Report: Sex Felon Harvey Weinstein Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus 00:34 Convicted sex offender and former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Niagara Gazette cited "officials connected to the state prison system" in New York. However, Business Insider has not yet been able to independently confirm the report. Also,...