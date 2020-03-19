Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Determined DC tourists, locals take in cherry blossoms

Determined DC tourists, locals take in cherry blossoms

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
While tourists and locals distance themselves from other people, they're still getting a close-up view of cherry blossoms blooming around the Tidal Basin. (March 19)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JustPrintMoney

Prof. Harrison from 3/19/20 : "Determined DC tourists, locals take in cherry blossoms" >> STOP DOING THIS NOW > YOU ARE GETTING PE… https://t.co/iDkA2Vitxn 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.