Biden Running Mate? Party Leaders Favor Former Female Rivals

NYTimes.com Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Discussions with 60 Democratic officials found that three former candidates — Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar — were their leading choices, followed by Stacey Abrams.
News video: Joe Biden Commits to Female Running Mate

Joe Biden Commits to Female Running Mate 01:18

 Joe Biden Commits to Female Running Mate Biden committed to choosing a woman as his vice president at the Democratic debate on Sunday. Joe Biden, Democratic debate The former vice president confirmed the news later in the evening on social media. Joe Biden, via Twitter When Sen. Bernie Sanders was...

