U.S. unemployment rates skyrocket as the government works to relieve financial burden

CBS News Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Nationally, unemployment claims are skyrocketing. The federal government is trying to put a band-aid on the financial bleeding, working to send out stimulus checks of $1,000 per adult and $500 per child. Kris Van Cleave reports.
