With Minimal Evidence, Trump Asks F.D.A. to Study Malaria Drugs for Coronavirus

NYTimes.com Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The president cites “tremendous promise” for existing drugs, but their use against the new virus is unproven.
Trump announces FDA making experimental drugs available immediately to tackle coronavirus

President Trump announced Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is immediately making experimental drugs -- including those used for treating...
FOXNews.com

BranGoch

ffransis ap ffransis With Minimal Evidence, Trump Asks F.D.A. to Study Malaria Drugs for Coronavirus https://t.co/5fT41xc3ab Because Tru… https://t.co/0yWSdiN70J 1 minute ago

Lyngvie1

Lyngvie 🆘💙 #StayTheFHome #HighRiskCovid19 When an idiot has authority over intelligence...this With Minimal Evidence, Trump Asks FDA. to Study Malaria Drugs… https://t.co/p1RqNghYQ7 14 minutes ago

tvt_news

TVT News With Minimal Evidence, Trump Asks F.D.A. to Study Malaria Drugs for Coronavirus https://t.co/enbgmx5ti4 https://t.co/Fcv33GlkIh 16 minutes ago

simulator8

Friedrich List With Minimal Evidence, Trump Asks F.D.A. to Study Malaria Drugs for Coronavirus - The New York Times https://t.co/apuMdWrZc4 via @GoogleNews 22 minutes ago

parrotluke

Luke J Heemsbergen Love trump is 3+ weeks behind everything floating around online: With Minimal Evidence, Trump Asks F.D.A. to Study… https://t.co/mVYFPNKBkO 24 minutes ago

Zan_Louise

Midnight in Paris WTF?? When did we acquiesce to depraved madness and self-dealing? Is there no limit? @JoeNBC @malcolmnance… https://t.co/lU3eHmkdUz 25 minutes ago

Milkijamal7

mbielk With Minimal Evidence, Trump Asks F.D.A. to Study Malaria Drugs for Coronavirus https://t.co/VmKmfGWv6U 29 minutes ago

buseini

Besnik Desperate times desperate measures. wasn’t it Enough for you @nytimes to be thrown out of China 🇨🇳? I wish we could… https://t.co/i1msJjq5f2 32 minutes ago

