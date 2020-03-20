New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Announce State-Wide RestrictionsNew York, New Jersey and Connecticut
Announce State-Wide Restrictions New York, New Jersey and Connecticut recently
announced their joint-decision to impose a number
of restrictions across the..
NY Governor Orders a Coronavirus Containment ZoneNY Governor Orders a
Coronavirus Containment Zone Gov. Cuomo announced on
Monday that the zone be
implemented in the city of New Rochelle. It will extend to a one-mile radius around a
synagogue,..
azcentral politics Ducey orders closure of bars, theaters and gyms in at least 6 Arizona counties; National Guard to help grocery stor… https://t.co/xOxyUeHS7Z 2 minutes ago
Cristian Sida RT @mpolletta: BREAKING: (Corrected) @dougducey orders closure of bars, theaters gyms in 6 AZ counties with confirmed #COVID19 cases and li… 26 minutes ago
Vickie Stangl RT @BranGoch: Ducey orders closure of bars, theaters and gyms in 6 Arizona counties; National Guard to help grocery stores https://t.co/HYb… 31 minutes ago
ffransis ap ffransis Ducey orders closure of bars, theaters and gyms in 6 Arizona counties; National Guard to help grocery stores… https://t.co/HRhKDQ0mff 38 minutes ago
Alan Nishihara Ducey orders closure of bars, theaters and gyms in at least 6 Arizona counties; National Guard to help grocery stor… https://t.co/DTF2mSU1p1 39 minutes ago
wtfiscrackin Ducey orders closure of bars, theaters and gyms in 6 Arizona counties; National Guard to help grocery stores… https://t.co/iDpa5QtiKC 1 hour ago
Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce RT @TucsonStar: Gov. Doug Ducey also ordered a halt to all elective surgeries and closure of all bars, gyms and movie theaters in any count… 2 hours ago
Amy Lively RT @jumpingdaisies: Ducey orders closure of bars, theaters and gyms in 6 Arizona counties; National Guard to help grocery stores https://t.… 2 hours ago