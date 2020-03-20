Global  

In California: Coronavirus could hit half the state's population (many just won't know it)

Friday, 20 March 2020
Over half of Californians — more than 20 million people — could become infected with coronavirus, the governor warns. And as vacation plans become implausible, at least one company is refusing to give refunds. Plus, I've compiled plenty of options for social distancing, whether you're inside or out.
 
News video: Gov. Gavin Newsom Says Coronavirus Likely To Keep Many Schools Closed Into Summer

 California Governor Gavin Newsom provides an update on impacts of coronavirus on state's school system

60,000 Homeless Californians Could Contract Coronavirus [Video]

60,000 Homeless Californians Could Contract Coronavirus

California could be facing thousands of new cases of coronavirus if projections are accurate regarding the homeless population.

Man becomes one of 15 people to recover from locked-in syndrome [Video]

Man becomes one of 15 people to recover from locked-in syndrome

A man has become one of only 15 people in the world to recover from locked-in syndrome.Shaun Wilde, 44, was in a vegetative state for three months and could only communicate with family and doctors by..

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said more than half of the state's population could contract the coronavirus in the next 8 weeks

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said more than half of the state's population could contract the coronavirus in the next 8 weeks· California Gov. Gavin Newsom said that 56% of people in California could contract the coronavirus disease in the next eight weeks. · The projection was...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the coronavirus could infect more than 60,000 of the state's 100,000-plus homeless population in the next 8 weeks

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the coronavirus could infect more than 60,000 of the state's 100,000-plus homeless population in the next 8 weeks· The coronavirus disease could infect more than 60,000 of California's 100,000-plus homeless population. · Gov. Gavin Newsom said the infections could occur...
saline

Samela Harris RT @9NewsAUS: The entire US state of California is now in lockdown, with projections that half of its population could be infected with #co… 59 seconds ago

MynCommPG

PokémonGo MyanComm RT @9NewsSyd: The entire US state of California is now in lockdown, with projections that half of its population could be infected with #co… 2 minutes ago

regoober

goob RT @zaharako: California shuts down the whole state & warns half their population could have coronavirus... making Florida look like a tota… 3 minutes ago

9NewsSyd

Nine News Sydney The entire US state of California is now in lockdown, with projections that half of its population could be infecte… https://t.co/S3pPvF5bwM 3 minutes ago

9NewsAUS

Nine News Australia The entire US state of California is now in lockdown, with projections that half of its population could be infecte… https://t.co/WZR7qeBTwd 3 minutes ago

nick_justa

JustaNick RT @NikolovScience: While looking for MONEY, CA Governor G. Newsom further fuels the mass hysteria by making ridiculous statements such as… 10 minutes ago

belong_io

Belong.io unofficial More than half of Californians could become infected with coronavirus - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/BNtPSSDlg0 T… https://t.co/oNyYv9sjYP 13 minutes ago

aqibbhati2

Aqib Bhati RT @IndurChhugani: We in India MUST not become like California. "Half of California's population could contract coronavirus within eight… 22 minutes ago

