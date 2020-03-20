Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Analyst: NYSE floor closure won't impact trading

Analyst: NYSE floor closure won't impact trading

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The New York Stock Exchange will temporarily close its iconic trading floor in lower Manhattan and move to all-electronic trading beginning Monday as a precautionary step after two people tested positive for COVID-19. (March 19)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jim Cramer on the New York Stock Exchange's Decision to Temporarily Close [Video]

Jim Cramer on the New York Stock Exchange's Decision to Temporarily Close

Jim Cramer weighs in on the NYSE's decision to temporarily close the trading floor.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:42Published
New York Stock Exchange to Close Floor Trading, Go Fully Electronic Monday [Video]

New York Stock Exchange to Close Floor Trading, Go Fully Electronic Monday

The ICE, the NYSE's parent company said it is protecting its employees from the coronavirus.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

NYSE Explores Contingency Plan To Close Trading Floor As COVID-19 LoomsBofA Downgrades American Express On Increased UncertaintyFinancial Pro Says Trump 'Solidified' Fears Of Economic SlowdownHeadset Launches New, Free-To-Use Cannabis Markets Insights Too

NYSE Explores Contingency Plan To Close Trading Floor As COVID-19 LoomsBofA Downgrades American Express On Increased UncertaintyFinancial Pro Says Trump 'Solidified' Fears Of Economic SlowdownHeadset Launches New, Free-To-Use Cannabis Markets Insights TooAs COVID-19 shutters schools and community centers across New York, the New York Stock Exchange is considering closing its trading floor and shifting all trading...
Benzinga.com

NYSE to temporarily close trading floor in favor of electronic trading after positive coronavirus tests

The New York Stock Exchange said it will temporarily close its trading floor and move fully to electronic trading amid the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS NewsBusiness InsiderReuters

Tweets about this

OccupyNA

GlobalParadigmShift Analyst: NYSE floor closure won’t impact trading https://t.co/1UO8foSYsY 11 minutes ago

DaaeGracy

N. Däæ d'Graçy Analyst: NYSE floor closure won't impact trading https://t.co/SYFxq9sZaV - oooh they’re trying to conceal trading irregularities... 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.