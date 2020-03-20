Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > California Governor Gavin Newsom Issues Statewide Shelter In Place Order

California Governor Gavin Newsom Issues Statewide Shelter In Place Order

Daily Caller Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The governor also announced that he predicts more than half of Californians will be infected with the coronavirus
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTXL - Published < > Embed
News video: California Gov. Issues Statewide Order for People to Stay at Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

California Gov. Issues Statewide Order for People to Stay at Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 00:33

 California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered the state's 40 million residents to stay at home as COVID-19 cases begin to spread.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Newsom Issues Statewide Stay-at-Home Order to Limit Coronavirus Spread [Video]

Gov. Newsom Issues Statewide Stay-at-Home Order to Limit Coronavirus Spread

Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday evening announced a statewide stay-at-home order to reduce the threat of COVID-19. (3-19-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 10:07Published
Gov. Newsom Issues Statewide Stay At Home Order Amid Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Gov. Newsom Issues Statewide Stay At Home Order Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

In a Thursday night press conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay at home order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:44Published

Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: California Gov. Gavin Newsom Issues a Statewide Stay at Home Order

BREAKING: California Gov. Gavin Newsom Issues a Statewide Stay at Home OrderGovernor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has issued a statewide stay at home order — which will go into effect at midnight tonight.
Mediaite

Coronavirus latest: California issues 'stay at home' order

California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered a statewide "stay at home" order to stop the spread of coronavirus. Argentina's president says the country will go...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

RoArquette

Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 RT @NPR: NEW: California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered the state's 40 million residents to stay home except for essential trips beginning t… 2 seconds ago

JuanAnguiano86

Juan Anguiano  RT @ProFootballTalk: California governor Gavin Newsom issues statewide "stay at home" order, which will make it difficult for SoFi Stadium… 4 seconds ago

Autumn_LilyPad

Autumn Lily RT @tribelaw: Governor Gavin Newsom just issued a statewide stay-at-home order for all of California. We should anticipate similar statewid… 5 seconds ago

DonMyers28

Donald Myers RT @CindyKendrick11: California Governor - Gavin Newsom has announced a state wide order for residents to "stay at home." Where TF are all… 5 seconds ago

LindsayKelleyS

Lindsay K. Saunders 🇺🇸🇿🇲 RT @GMA: BREAKING: The entire State of California is now under a mandatory statewide "Stay At Home" order set by Governor Gavin Newsom. Tha… 10 seconds ago

SeriousMommaDoe

🌈💜Debbie / Doe💜🌈 RT @MaddowBlog: California Governor Gavin Newsom issues state-wide order to stay at home https://t.co/SdvRDokU5T 10 seconds ago

barbarabryd1

@barbarabryD1 RT @SanDiegoCounty: California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a statewide "stay at home" order in effect until further notice. https://t… 13 seconds ago

WinnPls

Winn RT @ArashMarkazi: Here is the executive order from California governor Gavin Newsom ordering all 40 million Californians to stay at home. h… 29 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.