Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > California Issues 'Stay At Home' Order As Coronavirus Infections Rise

California Issues 'Stay At Home' Order As Coronavirus Infections Rise

NPR Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The directive is the widest-ranging so far of any state grappling with the growing COVID-19 epidemic. Gov. Gavin Newsom said he was confident that Californians would comply.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Gov. Newsom Issues Statewide Stay At Home Order Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Gov. Newsom Issues Statewide Stay At Home Order Amid Coronavirus Pandemic 01:44

 In a Thursday night press conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay at home order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Recent related videos from verified sources

California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home' [Video]

California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home'

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide ‘stay at home” order on Thursday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published
California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home' [Video]

California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home'

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide ‘stay at home” order on Thursday. According to Reuters, the "shelter in place" mandate affects 40 million residents. Governor Newsom said..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

News Brief: California Order, ProPublica Probe, Italy Pandemic Deaths

California issues "stay at home" order amid coronavirus pandemic. ProPublica investigates whether Sen. Burr improperly unloaded stock. And, Italy's death toll...
NPR

Coronavirus latest: California issues 'stay at home' order

California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered a statewide "stay at home" order to stop the spread of coronavirus. Argentina's president says the country will go...
Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hasexce44

David E. Lentz RT @RedPillMaC: California Governor issues statewide order for residents to "STAY AT HOME" during #coronavirus pandemic. #StaySafeStayHome… 7 seconds ago

laurenmunro

Lauren Munro RT @MyNews13: BREAKING California Gov. Gavin Newsom issues statewide stay-at-home order to prevent COVID-19 spread: https://t.co/VqLPGBzlDS 10 seconds ago

Rashidbelike

Rashidbelike 🇺🇸 ADOS RT @shomaristone: JUST IN: “AT LEAST SEVERAL WEEKS.” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Disease… 15 seconds ago

bsadmike

BeverlySadlerMajkut RT @NBCNews: Coronavirus latest: https://t.co/Dss7aXvMXo • 13,000+ cases in US, 240,000+ worldwide • Death toll in Spain climbs above 1,0… 17 seconds ago

wvpe

WVPE Public Radio RT @nprpolitics: California Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a "stay at home" order to all 40 million California residents, telling people to l… 18 seconds ago

Philly4MAGA

Philly215🇺🇸🇮🇹🇺🇸 RT @Brusocrew5: California Issues 'Stay At Home' Order As Coronavirus Infections Rise : NPR How long before NYC follows the lead of CA? I… 21 seconds ago

RaissaDevereux

Raissa Devereux Tulips from Amsterdam? Not in an outbreak https://t.co/dgRcSRLusc via @NBCNews 34 seconds ago

MeolaDani

dani_meola RT @business: #Coronavirus latest: -Global deaths cross 10,000, according to Johns Hopkins University -Cathay Pacific to reduce capacity by… 40 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.