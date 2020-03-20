Global  

Olympic flame reaches Japan amid doubt about games

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The Olympic flame on Friday completed its journey from Greece to Japan. Olympic and local organizers maintain the Tokyo Olympics will open on July 24. Others say they should be postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. (March 20)
 
News video: Olympic plane leaves to collect Olympic flame

Olympic plane leaves to collect Olympic flame 01:06

 A plane tasked with transporting the official Olympic flame back to Japan left Toyko on Wednesday, as organizers again stress that the summer games will go ahead as planned. It was a low-key send off however, with official delegates staying behind because of the coronavirus outbreak. Adam Reed...

Japan Olympics minister regrets missing Athens, Games still on as planned [Video]

Japan Olympics minister regrets missing Athens, Games still on as planned

Japanese Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto says it's "regrettable" that she could not attend the Olympic flame handover ceremony in Athens but plans are on course for Tokyo 2020.

Olympic Torch Relay Still on Schedule in Japan Despite Coronavirus Concerns [Video]

Olympic Torch Relay Still on Schedule in Japan Despite Coronavirus Concerns

The Olympic flame is scheduled to arrive on Friday from Greece. The torch will travel across Japan from March 26 until July 24, the scheduled opening of the Olympics in Tokyo.

Olympic flame to arrive in Japan with Tokyo Games in serious doubt over coronavirus

The global pandemic has seen the IOC receive pressure to postpone the Games
Olympic Flame Arrives in Japan as Coronavirus Throws Tokyo Games Into Growing Doubt


