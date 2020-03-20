Olympic flame reaches Japan amid doubt about games
Friday, 20 March 2020 () The Olympic flame on Friday completed its journey from Greece to Japan. Olympic and local organizers maintain the Tokyo Olympics will open on July 24. Others say they should be postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. (March 20)
A plane tasked with transporting the official Olympic flame back to Japan left Toyko on Wednesday, as organizers again stress that the summer games will go ahead as planned. It was a low-key send off however, with official delegates staying behind because of the coronavirus outbreak. Adam Reed...