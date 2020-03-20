Global  

Senator Richard Burr Sold a Fortune in Stocks as G.O.P. Played Down Coronavirus Threat

NYTimes.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
After the sales in February, the North Carolina Republican warned a group that the virus could soon cause a major disruption in the United States. Three other senators also sold major holdings around the same time.
Recent related news from verified sources

Four senators reportedly sold stock before markets' coronavirus spiral

Four U.S. senators reportedly sold stocks before the coronavirus sent markets plunging. Republican Senator Richard Burr sold up to roughly $1.7 million in...
CBS News

Sen. Burr Hits Back at NPR’s ‘Tabloid-Style Hit Piece’: ‘Knowingly and Irresponsibly Misrepresented’ My Speech

Sen. Burr Hits Back at NPR’s ‘Tabloid-Style Hit Piece’: ‘Knowingly and Irresponsibly Misrepresented’ My SpeechSenator Richard Burr hit back at a report published earlier in the day by NPR that cited leaked audio and claimed he had warned private donors of the dire threat...
Mediaite

Tweets about this

BillyDann1

Billy Dann RT @RobertFaturechi: NEW: After assuring the public about the government's coronavirus preparedness, Senate Intel chair Richard Burr, in on… 1 second ago

EtsJustMeCasper

JP RT @TwinklingTania: According to stock sales disclosures by Senators after a closed door briefing on January 24 about the Coronavirus threa… 2 seconds ago

writeawhile

Sabrina Fedel RT @RBReich: So, to review, Republican Senator Richard Burr warned only his rich constituents about the severity of coronavirus, then sold… 2 seconds ago

housenga

Sonja Housenga RT @AshaRangappa_: So, I know people can be savvy investors but Richard Burr sold lawn equipment before he became a senator in 2005. How do… 4 seconds ago

heresysquad

Heresy Labs RT @propublica: Soon after he offered public assurances that the government was ready to battle the coronavirus, the powerful chairman of t… 5 seconds ago

Passthadutch042

Passthadutch0404* RT @CaptainMcKlide: The list of Senators that sold stock following a closed door meeting Jan. 24 about the coronavirus is the following: S… 8 seconds ago

