Blair Underwood: Seeing actors succeed 'one of the most gratifying things' Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Blair Underwood, who stars with Octavia Spencer in new Netflix drama "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker," says he's inspired by the Academy Award-winning actress. (March 20)

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this