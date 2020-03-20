Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Gov. Gavin Newsom Orders Californians To Stay At Home

Gov. Gavin Newsom Orders Californians To Stay At Home

NPR Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
As the state tries to contain the coronavirus, the governor told the 40 million people who live in the state not to go out. It's the first statewide order of its kind.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published < > Embed
News video: Gov. Gavin Newsom issues statewide stay at home order

Gov. Gavin Newsom issues statewide stay at home order 02:09

 Gov. Gavin Newsom issues statewide stay at home order

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stanford Health Expert Agrees Coronavirus Is Spreading Fast But Questions Governor's Projections [Video]

Stanford Health Expert Agrees Coronavirus Is Spreading Fast But Questions Governor's Projections

Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed a statewide shelter-in-place order to combat the spread of COVID-19 but one local health expert wondered how the governor came up with the numbers he quoted in his..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:32Published
'Bend the curve,' says California governor Newsom [Video]

'Bend the curve,' says California governor Newsom

California's governor on Thursday (March 19) issued a statewide "stay at home order" directing residents to leave their homes only when necessary during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:10Published

Recent related news from verified sources

California Issues 'Stay At Home' Order As Coronavirus Infections Rise

The directive is the widest-ranging so far of any state grappling with the growing COVID-19 epidemic. Gov. Gavin Newsom said he was confident that Californians...
NPR Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Coronavirus: California governor orders statewide stay-at-home order

Coronavirus: California governor orders statewide stay-at-home orderCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday (US time) ordered the state's 40 million residents to stay at home, restricting non-essential movements to control...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

SocialControl

Deanna Gov. Gavin Newsom orders all Californians to stay at home https://t.co/A68i4NvNRP 37 seconds ago

CHRISED49478810

CHRIS EDWARDS Gov. Newsom orders all Californians to stay at home https://t.co/kwSGwtzrnT 2 minutes ago

vidusri

apple aurat Gov. Gavin Newsom orders all Californians to stay at home https://t.co/OkRnYRsDYS 2 minutes ago

victory1261

BeautifulDoll Los Angeles Times: Gov. Gavin Newsom orders all Californians to stay at home. https://t.co/xm8Jl6Vyyv via @GoogleNews 4 minutes ago

stmc112

💫☺️🌟McSteph🌟☺️💫 - 💫KAG 2020💫 RT @AjaforCongress: BREAKING: CA Gov. Gavin Newsom Orders 40 Million Californians to Shelter at Home Over Coronavirus https://t.co/l2qCu08Z… 8 minutes ago

Patswillwinit

Jesse V Los Angeles Times: Gov. Gavin Newsom orders all Californians to stay at home. https://t.co/OEx5znjLW6 via @GoogleNews 14 minutes ago

TheTamela

Tamela Ehlinger 🌐 Hugs to all my dear friends in #California Call me. Text me. Instagram me. Reach out whenever you need to. LIVE YOU… https://t.co/zXypxeLNVH 14 minutes ago

djamorelli

Debbie Amorelli Gov. Gavin Newsom orders all Californians to stay at home https://t.co/3nYwMIAsz6 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.