FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor on taking over U.S. coronavirus response

CBS News Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
As U.S. governors work to contain the coronavirus in their own states, it was announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency would be taking charge of the federal government's response. FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about the state of the federal response, and what measures they hope will contain the pandemic.
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: Governor Ducey, state officials, face unprecedented challenges amid coronavirus response

Governor Ducey, state officials, face unprecedented challenges amid coronavirus response 08:41

 Governor Ducey, state officials, face unprecedented challenges amid coronavirus response.

