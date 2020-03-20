Global  

Federal government looks to malaria drug as possible coronavirus treatment

CBS News Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
President Trump announced that a drug commonly used to treat malaria could possibly be used to treat coronavirus symptoms, after it goes through clinical trials. However, officials maintained that currently, there is no drug on the market that is FDA-approved to treat coronavirus. Meanwhile in Congress, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled a financial aid package to help small businesses and industries deeply affected by the coronavirus, like airlines. The proposal has gotten criticism from Democrats, who say it does more to help corporations than workers. Weijia Jiang breaks down what else Washington, D.C. is doing to try and contain the coronavirus' spread.
Recent related news from verified sources

Malaria Drug Shows Promise as Coronavirus Treatment

A drug used to treat malaria is showing promise against coronavirus, according to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF), which says scientists are...
Newsmax

Scientists explore cheap anti-malaria drug in search for coronavirus treatment

Scientists are exploring whether an inexpensive anti-malaria drug could be an effective treatment for coronavirus.
Belfast Telegraph


