Federal government looks to malaria drug as possible coronavirus treatment

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

President Trump announced that a drug commonly used to treat malaria could possibly be used to treat coronavirus symptoms, after it goes through clinical trials. However, officials maintained that currently, there is no drug on the market that is FDA-approved to treat coronavirus. Meanwhile in Congress, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled a financial aid package to help small businesses and industries deeply affected by the coronavirus, like airlines. The proposal has gotten criticism from Democrats, who say it does more to help corporations than workers. Weijia Jiang breaks down what else Washington, D.C. is doing to try and contain the coronavirus' spread. 👓 View full article

