Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A 34-year-old cancer survivor reportedly died in California on Thursday after contracting the coronavirus, making him one of the youngest victims of the illness. Jeffrey Ghazarian had recently visited Disney World and Universal Studios in Florida. In New Jersey, a close-knit family that had already lost three members to coronavirus has lost a fourth. David Begnaud shares more details of the tragic human stories that have come out of the coronavirus pandemic