Coronavirus Updates: De Blasio Says "We Have To Go To A Shelter-In-Place Model"

Gothamist Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: De Blasio Says We Have To Go To A Shelter-In-Place ModelThe mayor said that the city will run out of critical medical supplies in early April. [ more › ]
News video: NYC Mayor Calls For Shelter-In-Place During CoronaVirus Crisis

NYC Mayor Calls For Shelter-In-Place During CoronaVirus Crisis 00:35

 NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has called for a full "shelter in place" model for his city. According to Business Insider, de Blasio is modeling his "shelter in place" order after the one being implemented in California. But de Blasio cannot legally make such an order on his own. Earlier this week he told...

British Artist Reveals Coronavirus Glass Sculpture [Video]

British Artist Reveals Coronavirus Glass Sculpture

This is a glass sculpture showing the structure of coronavirus. Measuring 23cm (9 inches) in diameter, it is 1 million times larger than the actual virus. Created by internationally-renowned British..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:01Published
Coronavirus Update: NYC Ramping Up Testing [Video]

Coronavirus Update: NYC Ramping Up Testing

With more drive-through testing opening in New York City today, the number of positive coronavirus cases is expected to continue rising. It's leading to a growing concern over the need for medical..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:52Published

kmontenegro

ken montenegro RT @Gothamist: Here is our graphic showing the rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the tri-state area. Read updates here: https://t.co/2e3o… 3 minutes ago

cindymwilliams2

Cindy Williams Coronavirus Updates: De Blasio Says "We Have To Go To A Shelter-In-Place Model" - Gothamist https://t.co/QdHlFLdMW1 7 minutes ago

TwitchedAtBirth

YouInMyEye 🌊✌🌎 RT @Gothamist: One day after California ordered 40 million residents to stay at home, Mayor de Blasio said New York needed to adopt a shelt… 9 minutes ago

TwitchedAtBirth

YouInMyEye 🌊✌🌎 RT @Gothamist: A simulation last year came to the conclusion that the U.S. is woefully underprepared for a pandemic. Read updates here: htt… 10 minutes ago

Gothamist

Gothamist Here is our graphic showing the rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the tri-state area. Read updates here:… https://t.co/XfgAcFLDWX 12 minutes ago

zachvat

Bill Lamb "De Blasio says @realDonaldTrump 'should get the***out of the way' on #coronavirus response" https://t.co/G625nnrOM6 17 minutes ago

