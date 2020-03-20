Coronavirus Updates: De Blasio Says "We Have To Go To A Shelter-In-Place Model"
The mayor said that the city will run out of critical medical supplies in early April. [ more › ]
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has called for a full "shelter in place" model for his city. According to Business Insider, de Blasio is modeling his "shelter in place" order after the one being implemented in California. But de Blasio cannot legally make such an order on his own. Earlier this week he told... NYC Mayor Calls For Shelter-In-Place During CoronaVirus Crisis 00:35
